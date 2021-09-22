CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Martin: 'Twice I was lying in the ambulance, the dad of two daughters, you start questioning if it’s really worth it'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Martin has been speaking eloquently for around 10 minutes on the emotions surrounding the final day of his career:. How, on the start line, he was 100 per cent focused on winning, not thinking about retirement, but that afterwards in the tent, surrounded by his team-mates and competitors, and as it became clear he had won one final gold medal and rainbow jersey, the emotion stirred as the congratulations rose up around him.

Ineos youngster Luke Plapp: 'I can't find a flight, it's been quite a while since I've seen my family'

Growing up, the happenstance of Luke Plapp being born in Australia meant that as he was coming of age as a cyclist, UCI race days were at a premium. However, since beginning his 2021 campaign, during which he would be unveiled as one of the latest young talents snapped up by the Ineos Grenadiers, getting out of Europe and back to his homeland is now the more formidable task.
Dan Bigham is definitely NOT the bad boy of British Cycling

"It's actually my first ever UCI time trial," Dan Bigham says the day before the men's elite individual time trial. "Outside of nationals, my other one was the team time trial at the Tour of Britain, as odd as that is." Bigham felt confident in his preparation heading into the...
Cheryl says she is not ‘emotionally, mentally or physically’ able to perform following Sarah Harding’s death

Cheryl has pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.Harding died earlier this month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, had been due to perform at Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday (25 September).However, event organisers announced on Friday (24 September)...
Lizzie Deignan on Patrick Lefevere: 'I'm pleased he has no interest in women's cycling, we have no interest in him either'

Lizzie Deignan is known for her heart-on-sleeve, attacking racing, and that will be the name of the game on Saturday in the road race at the Flanders World Championships. But first, from one of the most senior and respected members of the women's peloton, her thoughts on Patrick Lefevere's comments that he is not a charity when asked whether a women's squad was something he'd consider extending his Deceuninck - Quick-Step organisation to include.
Julian Alaphilippe: ‘The Belgian fans asked me to slow down and weren’t very nice - that gave me extra motivation’

Julian Alaphilippe says the heckles from Belgian fans spurred him on to win his second the rainbow jersey in the 2021 World Championships. Star rider Alaphilippe, who races for Belgian team Deceuninck - Quick-Step in the regular season, put in three staggering attacks in the final 20km of the elite men’s road race on Sunday (September 26), successfully defending his 2020 title.
Josh Martinez breaks down The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies fight with Fessy: 'It's really bad'

"It's one of my biggest regrets on the show," Martinez tells EW. All season long on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Josh Martinez has shown major growth in terms of learning from his past mistakes. The Big Brother winner is on his fifth season of The Challenge, but so far he hasn't made it to a final and is 1-4 in his elimination record — not great. But by teaming up with his former nemesis Devin Walker this season, attempting to keep the peace in the shaky veteran alliance, and keeping his own emotions in check, Martinez has been working overtime to play his best season yet… if only his fellow alliance member Fessy Shafaat could follow his lead.
