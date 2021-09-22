Tony Martin: 'Twice I was lying in the ambulance, the dad of two daughters, you start questioning if it’s really worth it'

"It's one of my biggest regrets on the show," Martinez tells EW. All season long on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Josh Martinez has shown major growth in terms of learning from his past mistakes. The Big Brother winner is on his fifth season of The Challenge, but so far he hasn't made it to a final and is 1-4 in his elimination record — not great. But by teaming up with his former nemesis Devin Walker this season, attempting to keep the peace in the shaky veteran alliance, and keeping his own emotions in check, Martinez has been working overtime to play his best season yet… if only his fellow alliance member Fessy Shafaat could follow his lead.

