Craig sworn in as new commissioner for Laurens CPW
At September’s Laurens CPW commissioner's meeting, new commissioner Tomeka Craig was sworn in. Craig will fill the vacancy of Brenda Curry, who passed away last month. The commissioners also needed to fill the vice-chair role that Curry was voted into. Commissioner Jeff Thompson was nominated by Commissioner Ulysses Cunningham. Commissioner Gerald Abercrombie seconded the nomination. After the unanimous vote, Thompson will serve as the vice-chair.www.golaurens.com
