0 Shawan Rd, Mecklenburg, VA 23927

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome build your dream home in the beautiful Oak Hill subdivision on Kerr Lake! Just a stones throw from the water, opportunity awaits. Surrounded by over 15,000 acres of protected WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA and a LAKE with over 800 miles of shoreline, these lots are an outdoor lovers little piece of paradise! The options are endless. Hunting, fishing, camping, boating, canoeing, stargazing, timbering... come getaway from the busy life and let your outdoor imagination take over! Owner improvements include a cleared private drive ready for gravel or paving, as well as a recent soil study of the lot for a 2BR PERC.

