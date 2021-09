Kyle and JD set expectations for the San Jose Sharks and what to expect this year. We start by looking at the best-case scenario of the path to the playoffs and what would have to go right for that to happen. Then we discuss the team bottoming out and if that is actually the best move for the franchise (13:00) and what we actually think the San Jose Sharks are going to do this year (20:00).

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO