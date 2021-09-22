CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Get Big Wins to Open Season but Will Need Small Meaningful Ones to Continue Hot Start

By Ben Jones
State College
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is probably the worst week if you’re a coach. In particular if you’re James Franklin. You’ve just finished an opening slate that included an emotional road victory over a ranked team to start the season, a win over Ball State to open the home slate in front of a crowd for the first time in ages and then a physical and dramatic victory over ranked Auburn in a White Out.

#Penn State Football#Jackson State#American Football#Auburn#Villanova#Penn State#Fbs#Temple#Syracuse#The Nittany Lions#Vegasinsider#Uc Davis#Unlv#Eastern Washington#Uconn#Holy Cross#Fiu#Tarleton State#Fcs
