Chicago’s new Committee on Design within the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) is stirring some controversy and anxiety early in its mandate. Crain’s Chicago Business reports several developers are concerned that the new advisory group may stall or delay development because “their buildings might not be stylish enough to win over the city”. The developers wouldn’t speak on the record with the business publication, fearing that publicity could add to their problems, but “deem it an extra hoop to jump through in an already lengthy city review process at a time when Chicago can ill afford to deter new investors,” Crain’s reported.

7 DAYS AGO