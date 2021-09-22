Reds extend manager David Bell for two years

It’s been an absolute whirlwind of a news day for the Cincinnati Reds. Mike Moustakas hit the injured list. Dauri Moreta was finally called up from the minors. Tyler Stephenson returned from a short trip to the injured list. But all of that news is small potatoes in a sense compared to the news that just came out that the Reds have extended manager David Bell for two seasons. All of the beat writers tweeted the news out at the same time, though it seems that Mark Sheldon of Reds.com beat the others to it by a fraction of a second – so he’ll get the credit as being first on this one.