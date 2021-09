Grilling is a great way to cook. You’re outside, the smell permeates through the neighborhood, you don’t heat up the house and you get that wonderful char-grilled flavor. But if you are out of charcoal or gas; if you don’t want to stand around watching your food cook; or if you have a huge list of things you are trying to accomplish and just want to set it and forget it - then a slow cooker is the way to go.

