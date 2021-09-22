CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Bear Junior: Meet the cubs competing in this year's contest!

BBC
 6 days ago

It's that time of the year again - Fat Bear Week is fast approaching!. It's a contest held every year which celebrates the furry residents living in Alaska's Katmai National Park in the US. People are given the opportunity to vote for which bear they think has put on the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Detroit News

These baby bear cubs at the Detroit Zoo are best friends

Detroit — An orphaned grizzly is found alone and starving in Alaska. A sickly polar bear cub is separated from her family at the zoo and hand raised. A few months later, these cubs that were born under tough circumstances are now growing up together as best friends. The grizzly...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Denver

Visitors Reminded To Give Wildlife Plenty Of Room During Rut

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Flocks of tourists gather to watch bull elk challenge each other, bugling and defending their herds every September. The annual rut brings huge herds of elk to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Elk, deer and moose are all entering their rut in Colorado’s high country. Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind visitors and people who live in Colorado to give these animals plenty of space, wherever you encounter them. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “If you’re seeing ears back, hair raised, lowering of the head… those are all signs of aggression,” said Ashley Nettles, Wildlife Biologist with the Dillon Ranger District. “So, lots of space is the key and not getting too close… if they’re blocking your path on a trail, go around if you can or just pick a different trail and head back.” (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that Colorado is home to 280,000 elk, the largest population in the U.S.
ESTES PARK, CO
Mental_Floss

A Hefty History of Fat Bear Week

At any given time, hundreds of people are tuned into the brown bear livefeeds streaming from Explore.org, which show the most famous residents of Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Reserve in their natural habitat. Viewers may see bears playing with each other or eating salmon at Brooks Falls, but many come to the site to check one thing in particular: How fat the bears have gotten since their last viewing session.
ANIMALS
KTVU FOX 2

Dogs compete in Southern California surfing contest

DEL MAR, Calif. - With the help of their human friends, some talented dogs took to the waves in a surfing competition. On Sunday, about 70 dogs participated in Surf Dog Surf-a-thon in Del Mar. The dogs took turns doing 10-minute heats based off weight class. Performances were judged on...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Fat Bear Week: Katmai National Park Adds ‘Junior’ Brackets for ‘Chubby Cubby’ Competition – How to Participate

“For the first time, cubs have a division all their own!” For the first time, Fat Bear Week fans are voting on “chubby cubby’s” too. It’s happening, Outsiders: Thursday, September 23 and 24 will bring about the first ever Fat Bear Junior competition! Katmai National Park & Preserve brought the tournament live today ahead of the festivities, so get ready to vote for your favorite chubby cubbies Thursday and Friday on their official bracket. Below, we’ve got a preview of Thursday’s bracket alongside everything you need to know to jump into Fat Bear Week like a pro:
The Verge

It’s Friday, here are fat baby bears

I don’t know about you, but pumpkin spice lattes just aren’t cutting it for me as motivation to get excited about the fall. One thing I can rally around: fat baby bears. There’s an adorable twist this year to Katmai National Park’s annual Fat Bear Week. Today is the final day to cast your vote for its “junior” competition. Four cubs faced off yesterday for a chance to compete against the grown-ups when Fat Bear Week officially starts on September 29th. Now, only two cubs remain in the final round of junior voting; the cub who garners the most votes today will move on to the Fat Bear Week bracket.
ANIMALS
101 WIXX

Bear Teaches It’s Cub To Slide Down Playground Slide

This is fun…A bear and its cub were spotted in North Carolina checking out a children’s playground, and trying out the slides while no one was around. Check out the hug after the cub is successful. Super cute.
ANIMALS
ABC7 Chicago

Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- A mother bear and her cub brought delight to the staff at an elementary school in North Carolina. The bears were seen Tuesday, Sept. 21, playing together on the elementary school's playground. Fifth-grade teacher Betsie Stockslager captured video of the bears as they played. "Y'all -...
ANIMALS
fox8live.com

Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends

DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - An orphaned grizzly bear cub in Alaska found a new home at the Detroit Zoo and is even making friends. According to the Detroit Zoo, the cub was spotted wandering alone near a neighborhood in June. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave the...
DETROIT, MI
KXLY

Everything you need to know about Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week

One of the bear-y best times of the year is here. That’s right, we’re talking about Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week. Some of the most round and proud brown bears on the planet call the Brooks River in Alaska’s Katmai National Park home. Each year, the Fat Bear Week Tournament celebrates how good they’ve done at putting on the pounds preparing for winter.
ANIMALS
KGAB AM 650

Fat Bear Week In Wyoming? Lets Do It!

September 29th - October 5th is FAT BEAR WEEK. Fat Bear Week actually happens in Alaska. So why aren't we doing it here in Wyoming?. Choose the fattest bear of the year! Some of the largest brown bears on Earth make their home at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Fat Bear Week is an annual tournament celebrating its success in preparation for winter hibernation.
WYOMING STATE
fox2detroit.com

Fat Bear Week 2021: Pick your favorite chubby bear in this year's bracket

Are the bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska ready for hibernation? That's for you to decide. Starting Wednesday, you can begin casting your votes for the fattest bear in the Fat Bear Week bracket. Twelve bears are vying to be the winner. See the bears in this year's competition...
fox13news.com

It's officially Fat Bear Week

Tuesday, Sept. 28 marks the start of Fat Bear Week. It's where the Katmai National Park and Preserve crowns the heftiest bear after they've eaten their fill for the winter. After, it's hibernation time.
LIFESTYLE
kvrr.com

LIVE: Fat Bear Week Begins

It’s the event we wait for all year long: the biggest bracket of the year. The survival of the fattest is underway with the 2021 Fat Bear Bracket out this morning. And we’ve got a look at some of the top players in the running to be the biggest, fattest bear in the Katmai National Park, in Alaska.
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS

