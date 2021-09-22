CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhaven Golf Club reopening Friday, memorial tourney will honor Southern Land VP

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesthaven Golf Club in Franklin says it will reopen to member play on Friday, Sept. 24, following a five-month greens renovation and enhancement project. Open since 2009, Westhaven Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Associates. This summer’s renovation included the redesign of six new greens, a newly designed practice putting green and a conversion of all putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass.

