Westhaven Golf Club reopening Friday, memorial tourney will honor Southern Land VP
Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin says it will reopen to member play on Friday, Sept. 24, following a five-month greens renovation and enhancement project. Open since 2009, Westhaven Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Arthur Hills, Steve Forrest and Associates. This summer’s renovation included the redesign of six new greens, a newly designed practice putting green and a conversion of all putting surfaces to TifEagle Bermudagrass.www.williamsonhomepage.com
