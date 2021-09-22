Child Passenger Safety

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up with local stores and farmers markets to highlight pedestrian safety. CDOT says 2020 saw 93 deadly crashes involving pedestrians across the state; it’s the deadliest year ever. There have been 56 pedestrian deaths so far in 2021. (credit: CDOT) On Saturday, CDOT set up its Left Behind awareness campaign at the LOCAL at Southlands and the Southlands Farmers Market. There they featured life-sized “ghost pedestrian” silhouettes to remember those who died last year. “We need to do more to educate the community with the focus on drivers and pedestrians,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of Office of Transportation Safety. “Last year we had a record number of pedestrian traffic fatalities in the state. Ninety three pedestrians were hit and killed. That’s almost two per week, totally unacceptable.” (credit: CDOT) CDOT says both drivers and pedestrians shouldn’t be distracted when behind the wheel or walking. They should also be extra careful at night and make eye contact to make sure the other sees you. Stores in the area were also given paper grocery bags featuring special graphics. The Left Behind campaign runs through the month of September.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO