Child Passenger Safety
Using child car seats is anything but simple and easy, and staff at North Memorial want to help you use car seats correctly for children of all ages. Find out all the recommendations and tips for rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster seats: how to use them properly and when a child is ready to move up to the next type of car seat. North Memorial has trained child passenger safety technicians who can help answer questions, and they also have car seat clinics to make sure they are correctly installed in your vehicle. Go to http://www.northmemorial.com/events to look for an upcoming car seat clinic or call 763-581-3743 with questions.ccxmedia.org
