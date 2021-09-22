Bring the kids for a spooky good time at Robbinsdale’s Sanborn Park. Spooky Sanborn is a free, community event that takes place Friday, October 8th, with trunk-or-treat, games, stories and more happening from 5 until 7pm, and the movie Hocus Pocus playing after that. If you’d like to help celebrate this fun, fall event, the city is looking for volunteers for the trunk-or-treat. Spooky Sanborn is a great way for the community to come together to celebrate fall. For more information about about the event, or about volunteering, go to http://www.RobbinsdaleMN.com/Recreation and click on Fun For All.