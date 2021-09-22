CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I HATE what Mel has done to this club': Derby fans livid at owner Morris after club enters administration and are docked 12 points - with any new buyer needing £50m just to pay off the club's debt

Cover picture for the articleDerby fans have reacted with anger and heartbreak after their club formally entered administration on Wednesday. The Rams, managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, have been given an automatic 12-point deduction under EFL rules, sending them to the bottom of the Championship table. They also face...

Wayne Rooney
Mel Morris
SOCCER
