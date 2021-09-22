CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

New Hope City Day

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome out for a day of fun for the whole family in New Hope! City Day returns this fall, along with the West Metro Fire-Rescue District Open House. There will be police, fire, and public works vehicles to check out, fire department and K-9 demonstrations, and much more. City Day provides a great opportunity to talk to city staff and Council members about projects, programs, and services. Come hungry, because there’s a waffle breakfast fundraiser at the fire station. It’s all happening Saturday, October 9 from 9am to noon in the City Center area. Go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/cityday for more information.

