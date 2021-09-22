Amalgamated Financial buying namesake Chicago bank for $98 million

One of the biggest bank merger deals so far this year might not have happened were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Short Hills, New Jersey-based Investors Bancorp, which agreed in July to sell itself to Citizens Financial Group, was previously in talks with another bank about a potential “strategic combination,” but those discussions were paused as the virus spread in mid-March 2020, according to a recent securities filing.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO