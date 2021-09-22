Amalgamated Financial buying namesake Chicago bank for $98 million
Amalgamated Financial in New York is acquiring Amalgamated Investments Co., the parent of Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, for $98.1 million in cash. While their names and missions are similar, the two companies are not affiliated. Both companies emphasize environmental, social and governance missions, serving nonprofit organizations and unions. Together, the companies said they would also serve political organizations and philanthropies that support environmental sustainability and social enterprises.www.americanbanker.com
