CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Amalgamated Financial buying namesake Chicago bank for $98 million

By Jim Dobbs
American Banker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmalgamated Financial in New York is acquiring Amalgamated Investments Co., the parent of Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, for $98.1 million in cash. While their names and missions are similar, the two companies are not affiliated. Both companies emphasize environmental, social and governance missions, serving nonprofit organizations and unions. Together, the companies said they would also serve political organizations and philanthropies that support environmental sustainability and social enterprises.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InvestmentNews

JPMorgan buys college financial-planning platform Frank

The platform offers a streamlined financial aid application process as well as online courses. The bank said the acquisition will help it build relationships with college students. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought college financial-planning platform Frank, the latest in a string of acquisitions the largest U.S. bank has made this...
ECONOMY
American Banker

After State Street’s $3.5 billion deal, a scarcity of targets for rivals

State Street is poised to become the largest U.S. custody bank following the completion of a deal that may have offered the last chance for a major acquisition in the business. A race for scale is driving a flurry of consolidation within the wider banking industry. But the need is...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Venture capital business key to Valley National's deal for Bank Leumi

Valley National Bancorp’s agreement to buy Bank Leumi USA — its biggest deal to date — would give it a strong opening in venture-capital banking. One appeal of VC banking is the clients do not expect high interest rates on their deposits. Bank Leumi USA’s overall cost on its more than $7 billion in deposits is about 10 basis points, compared with Valley’s 22 basis points. The VC and tech business line contributes nearly $2 billion of deposits that carry just 3 basis points of cost.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
New York State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Business
American Banker

Santander Consumer hires TD executive as new head of operations

Santander Consumer USA Holdings has hired TD Bank’s former U.S. auto finance chief as its new head of operations. Marc Womack, who will join the subprime auto lender on Oct. 18, has held top roles at TD Auto Finance since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will succeed Sandra Broderick, who plans to retire early next year.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is SoFi a Buy Before the Banking License?

In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ:SOFI) new hire Chad Borton, the new president of SoFi Bank, and I'll touch on a couple of points from the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Financial Technology Conference. You can find the video below. SoFi Bank. Last week, SoFi named...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Valley National buying Bank Leumi USA for $1.15 billion

For the second time this week, a regional U.S. banking company has struck a deal to acquire the U.S. arm of a foreign-owned bank. Early Thursday, Valley National Bancorp in New York announced that it is buying Bank Leumi USA, a unit of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corp., for about $1.15 billion in cash and stock.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Berkshire Hills bets $2 billion on underserved communities

Berkshire Hills Bancorp will lend and invest a total of $5 billion over the next three years, in large part to bolster the credit needs of underserved communities — including minority populations — across a footprint that spans New England and New York. The $12.3 billion-asset bank’s top executive said...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amalgamated Financial#Amalgamated Investment
American Banker

United Southeast Federal Credit Union in Tennessee names CEO

United Southeast Federal Credit Union in Bristol, Tennessee, has appointed Shelly Brown as its president and CEO. Brown has been in the credit union industry for close to 35 years, including more than 20 with the $202 million-asset United Southeast, most recently as senior vice president of operations. "I am...
BRISTOL, TN
American Banker

Veritex acquiring prominent USDA lender to boost fee income

Veritex Holdings is acquiring North Avenue Capital for $62.5 million in cash. The deal would make the $9.3 billion-asset Veritex’s banking unit a leading United States Department of Agriculture lender and further a strategy to diversify revenue sources, the Dallas-based company said in a Tuesday announcement. Based in Ponte Vedra,...
SMALL BUSINESS
OCRegister

Best of Orange County 2021: Financial: Best bank

For nearly 70 years, California Bank & Trust has been helping generations of Californians and California businesses to grow and prosper, helping to lead them to brighter and financially sound futures. Today, California Bank & Trust is among California’s most dynamic and admired banks, offering guidance, collaboration, and customized options not found at other banks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
American Banker

JPMorgan Chase moving retail bank's core system to cloud

JPMorgan Chase is deploying a new, cloud-based core system for its retail bank using software developed by Thought Machine, the two companies said Wednesday. Thought Machine's clients include large international banks like Standard Chartered, which uses the company's Vault software for its digital bank Mox in Hong Kong, and the Swedish financial services group SEB, which uses it to run UNQUO, a banking app for entrepreneurs and business owners. Lloyds Banking Group in the U.K. also uses Thought Machine’s technology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
tcbmag.com

U.S. Bank to Buy MUFG Union Bank for $8B

Early Tuesday morning, Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp announced that it has an agreement to buy MUFG Union Bank for approximately $8 billion. The deal primarily strengthens U.S. Bank’s footprint in California. Union Bank is owned by Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. which describes itself as “one of the world’s leading...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wealthmanagement.com

iCapital Buys Structured Notes Firm Axio Financial

ICapital Network is buying structured notes platform Axio Financial, in a first for the alternative investments platform provider. Terms were not disclosed for the deal, but it comes just weeks after iCapital announced a partnership with Grayscale Investments that would facilitate investments in Bitcoin and other crypto assets, and months after the firm raised $440 million in a global funding round that resulted in a $4 billion valuation.
MARKETS
Seattle Times

U.S. Bank buys MUFG Union Bank, a competitor in Seattle, for $8 billion

U.S. Bancorp is joining the banking industry’s consolidation rush with a nearly $8 billion deal to purchase MUFG Union Bank, which chiefly operates in West Coast states. With the purchase, U.S. Bank, which has 148 offices in Washington, including 68 in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, will increase its retail market share in the state to about 11%, just behind Wells Fargo.
SEATTLE, WA
American Banker

Wells Fargo, Mastercard back Bilt, which turns rent into points

Bilt Rewards, which offers a loyalty program and credit card that converts rent into reward points, raised $60 million from investors including Mastercard and Wells Fargo, giving the startup a $350 million valuation. Landlords including SL Green Realty, Blackstone, AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Starwood Capital Group, Related Cos. and Moinian...
HOUSE RENT
American Banker

How the Citizens-Investors deal fell into place

One of the biggest bank merger deals so far this year might not have happened were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Short Hills, New Jersey-based Investors Bancorp, which agreed in July to sell itself to Citizens Financial Group, was previously in talks with another bank about a potential “strategic combination,” but those discussions were paused as the virus spread in mid-March 2020, according to a recent securities filing.
BUSINESS
siliconhillsnews.com

Self Financial Raises $50 Million in Funding

Self Financial announced it has raised $50 million in additional funding. The Austin-based fintech company has raised $127 million to date, including $40 million in funding last December. The Series E round of funding was led by Altos Ventures with participation from Meritech Capital and Conductive Ventures. The company plans...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy