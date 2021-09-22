CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Buckley, fashion journalist and editor at a string of magazines including Vogue Hommes International – obituary

Cover picture for the articleRichard Buckley, who has died aged 72, was an American fashion writer and one-time editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International; while he was known for discovering new talent and spotting emerging trends in menswear, he also liked to push boundaries with provocative fashion shoots depicting men in lipstick, cavorting with prostitutes or locked behind bars; and he was the long-time partner of the superstar fashion designer Tom Ford.

