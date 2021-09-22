CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decreased Ginseng Harvest During Pandemic Not Cause For Concern Yet, According To DNR

By Bente Bouthier
Cover picture for the articleLast year’s harvest of Indiana ginseng weighed in at just over 2,500 pounds – a drop from more than 3,500 pounds in 2019 and 3,600 pounds in 2018. That’s according to records kept by the Indiana DNR’s Ginseng Coordinator Laura Minzes, who said the market for Indiana’s ginseng got off to a slow start during the pandemic.

