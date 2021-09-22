Lovevenna “Lovey” Pennock — Service 9/24/21 11 A.M.

Be the One to Give Thanks, September 19, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT "Be the One" refers to the one who gives thanks, and was Pastor Jon's message today. Pastor Jon handed out the fall program booklet "Be the One - A Thanksgiving Project", a 60 day program known to bring about significant spiritual changes. Social scientists have found that people, who write down 5 blessings from the previous day, will actually elevate their “contentment” level, if they do this consistently over a few weeks. Our focus is to write down 5 blessings from the previous day. We want to write them down because the act of writing has a psychological benefit and forces us to commit the blessing to paper. It also takes a smidgeon of time and a bit more contemplation. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Jeff Herman-May as assistant minister, Ingrid Lukas-Howe as reader, and our musician today is Marsha Heydenreich. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity is a kind of traditional Lutheran Church, in the ELCA, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation. All are welcome at Trinity Lutheran Church!
