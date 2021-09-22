Lovevenna “Lovey” Pennock — Service 9/24/21 11 A.M.

Labels Are For Jars Not People, September 12, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT Remember the cool kids in high school? I do not know what the qualifications were for the cool kids, but the “cool kids” label existed. The “cool kids” speaks to our inclination to label others. We do the same things as adults, but we are infinitely more subtle. Today's message is about our tendency to judge and label others. Can we be transformed from labeling people to accepting that we are all children of God? In Christ we see all people as one. No cool kids. Only people made in the image of God. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Kris Grotz-Kuch as assistant minister, Ingrid Lukas-Howe as reader, and musician Laura Josephs. Today we had a special guest - Phoebe made her debut at the children's message. The choir sings a moving song in memory of the nearly 3000 victims who perished in NYC, Washington DC and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity is a kind of traditional Lutheran Church, in the ELCA, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation. All are welcome at Trinity Lutheran Church!

