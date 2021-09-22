CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Lovevenna “Lovey” Pennock — Service 9/24/21 11 A.M.

mymoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Lovevenna “Lovey” Pennock of DeSoto passed away Tuesday (9/21), she was 73 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (9/24) morning at 11 at the First Assembly of God Church in DeSoto. Interment in the Calvary Cemetery in DeSoto. Visitation for Lovey Pannock will be Thursday (9/23) evening from...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Robin Hickman – Service 9/17/21 11 a.m.

Colorful flowers blooming in the garden. Robin Hickman of Poplar Bluff died Friday at the age of 43. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Open Door House of Prayer Church in Annapolis. Burial will be at the Poplar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation is Friday morning...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

John Moore – Service 09/24/21 at 11 a.m.

John Moore of Belleview died September 16th at the age of 92. The funeral service is Friday morning at 11 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park. Visitation for John Moore will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at...
BELLEVIEW, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dorothy Giebler – Service 9/24/21

Dorothy Giebler of Desloge died Monday at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Friday at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Dorothy Giebler will be Friday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
DESLOGE, MO
brattleborotv.org

Church Service - 9/12/21

Labels Are For Jars Not People, September 12, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT Remember the cool kids in high school? I do not know what the qualifications were for the cool kids, but the “cool kids” label existed. The “cool kids” speaks to our inclination to label others. We do the same things as adults, but we are infinitely more subtle. Today's message is about our tendency to judge and label others. Can we be transformed from labeling people to accepting that we are all children of God? In Christ we see all people as one. No cool kids. Only people made in the image of God. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Kris Grotz-Kuch as assistant minister, Ingrid Lukas-Howe as reader, and musician Laura Josephs. Today we had a special guest - Phoebe made her debut at the children's message. The choir sings a moving song in memory of the nearly 3000 victims who perished in NYC, Washington DC and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity is a kind of traditional Lutheran Church, in the ELCA, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation. All are welcome at Trinity Lutheran Church!
BRATTLEBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Funeral Service
brattleborotv.org

Church Service - 9/19/21

Be the One to Give Thanks, September 19, 2021, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT "Be the One" refers to the one who gives thanks, and was Pastor Jon's message today. Pastor Jon handed out the fall program booklet "Be the One - A Thanksgiving Project", a 60 day program known to bring about significant spiritual changes. Social scientists have found that people, who write down 5 blessings from the previous day, will actually elevate their “contentment” level, if they do this consistently over a few weeks. Our focus is to write down 5 blessings from the previous day. We want to write them down because the act of writing has a psychological benefit and forces us to commit the blessing to paper. It also takes a smidgeon of time and a bit more contemplation. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Jeff Herman-May as assistant minister, Ingrid Lukas-Howe as reader, and our musician today is Marsha Heydenreich. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity is a kind of traditional Lutheran Church, in the ELCA, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation. All are welcome at Trinity Lutheran Church!
BRATTLEBORO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy