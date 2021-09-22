CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Quantifying the impact on Nigeria of the African Continental Free Trade Area

By Yewande Olapade
Brookings Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there is a general optimism around the promise of the newly in-force African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), like any other free trade agreement (FTA), it will inevitably create winners and losers. This unequal distributional impact is a function of many possible factors, including manufacturing capacity, domestic costs of doing business, firm productivity, infrastructural capability, AfCFTA awareness levels, and access to loans and financing. Whether due to firm-level inefficiencies, information frictions, or the suboptimal business environments, some firms—or even sectors—within a country may be unable to expand market opportunities as competition from other continental economies rises. The AfCFTA drops 90 percent of tariffs and includes policies aimed at eliminating nontariff barriers, such as customs delays, so the aggregate long-term benefits of AfCFTA are likely to be substantial and larger than potential losses; however, some countries and sectors will likely be impacted negatively in the short term.

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: Nigeria, climate change, and Tunisia updates

COVID-19 maintains lingering economic disruption in Nigeria. On Tuesday, Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations Development Program reported that approximately 20 percent of workers in Nigeria lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the joint research examining the pandemic’s impact on Africa’s largest economy uncovered a staggering 33 percent unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. Informal-sector workers particularly struggled to access credit and funding to stay open as commerce slowed. Notably, losses across sectors were not uniform, as more than half of the businesses surveyed managed to retain their staffing levels, a finding which the authors say suggests that Nigeria maintained “pockets of resilience” throughout the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
FOREIGN POLICY
Brookings Institution

Figure of the week: Internet freedom in sub-Saharan Africa declines

In assessing internet freedom, the report creates a total score based on its assessment of obstacles to access, limits on content, and violations of user rights. Based on those scores of 0-100, Freedom House then assigns ratings of free (scores 70-100), partly free (scores 40-69), and not free (scores 0-39).
INTERNET
Brookings Institution

Africa must produce its own vaccines

During the pandemic, wealthy countries led the way in rapidly developing and producing COVID-19 vaccines. The same countries then bought up and administered those vaccines to their own populations, and have even ordered boosters for already-vaccinated people. Meanwhile, many developing countries have not been able to deliver even one dose to most of their populations.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intra African#Multicountry#Non Nigerian#Oecd
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan applies to join TPP free trade group

Taipei [Taiwan], September 22 (ANI): Taiwan on Wednesday filed an official application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, local media reported. Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement (FTA) between Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia,...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Taiwan says ‘risk’ to its Trans-Pacific trade pact application if China joins first

TAIPEI (Reuters) -There is a “risk” to Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) if China joins first, Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Thursday. Taiwan formally applied to join on Wednesday, less than a week after China, the world’s second largest...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

African Leaders Discuss Ways to Minimize Impact of Climate Change

NAIROBI - High-level African officials met virtually this week to discuss the challenges Africa faces in trying to manage a growing population amid climate change. The conference was aimed at identifying ways African governments can manage these pressures to minimize or avoid conflict. Africa generates about 3% percent of global...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

Mali approaches 'Russian private companies,' slams France at UN

Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown. Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in recent years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic, where the United Nations has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.
ECONOMY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Endless war’ — Nigeria and other African countries challenged by conflicting claims about benefits and alleged unknowns of GMO crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. There’s been an endless war against the introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in Nigerian food staples and its touted messianic...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's Xi warns of 'grim' situation with Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that relations between Beijing and Taipei were "grim" on Sunday, urging the island's main opposition party to help seek "unification of the country." China views self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to retake it one day, by force if necessary. Xi has become the most bellicose leader since Mao Zedong, describing the seizure of the island as "inevitable." In a congratulatory letter to Eric Chu -- the newly elected leader of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party -- Xi said the Chinese Communist Party and the KMT should collaborate under a "shared political basis."
CHINA
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. Washington, fearing the event would be a hotbed for the coronavirus, had tried to dissuade leaders from traveling to New York, where a vaccine mandate is in place.
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.Sudan has only received a fraction of the vaccines it needs, according to official figures. Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated approximately 830,000 people...
HEALTH
AFP

Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China arrived in Calgary, ending a diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- were detained in a bitter spat critics have called "hostage diplomacy". Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States. This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy