Three days of car-crushing entertainment are coming to Cedar Rapids during the month of October. Mega Monster Trucks Live is bringing the behemoth Monster Trucks to the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids for four shows over three days in the middle of October. There's a show on Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m.; two shows on Saturday, October 16, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; one show on Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. And we're giving you the chance to win a free 4-pack of tickets!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO