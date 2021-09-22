Indian sanctuary prepares for Elephant Appreciation Day

The days are getting shorter, and the leaves are beginning to turn. Autumn is upon us and, for a couple of years now, this time of the seasonal cycle is also the time to recycle some things. It’s time to gather up all those beer and wine bottles, and all those glass food jars that you’ve been saving up in the garage and take them down to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and give them a new life instead of filling up the local landfill. This will be the fourth glass recycling event that Ravalli County Recycling and Recycling Works MT have sponsored since they began in 2020.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO