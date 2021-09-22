CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Indian sanctuary prepares for Elephant Appreciation Day

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the national Elephant Appreciation Day on Wednesday, September 22, the health workers and caretakers at Wildlife SOS conservation center treated the elephants with feet and leg illnesses.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

National Elephant Appreciation Day 2021: 10 Quotes To Celebrate The Animal

National Elephant Appreciation Day is observed every year on Sept. 22 to highlight the importance of conservation of the animals and create awareness about the various threats they face. This day was created in 1996 by Mission Media, a graphics and publishing company. It is believed the day’s origins are...
ANIMALS
Lebanon-Express

Croatian farm runs a 'hotel' for bees

A family in Croatia has opened a "bee hotel" offering productive beehives for sale to clients who'd like to keep bees but lack the time or space to care for the tiny pollinators themselves.
ANIMALS
Lebanon-Express

French woman flies with geese over the Alps

Nathalie Maniglier has a degenerative eye condition, and before she loses her sight, there was something she wanted to experience: flying in formation with a flock of geese.
ANIMALS
New York Post

The disgusting reason you should never pass on passing gas

A fart a day keeps the doctor away. Breaking wind while in the company of others might seem like the height of rudeness — it was even ranked one of the worst house guest behaviors by a UK survey — but one enterprising TikTok doctor suggests that letting it rip is absolutely essential because, otherwise, the farts could come out of your mouth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Indian#Appreciation Day#The Elephants#Wildlife Sos
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
NBCMontana

Positive rabies case leads to quarantine for Ravalli Co. pets

A positive rabies case in Ravalli County is leading to a quarantine for all unvaccinated pets. Burnt Fork Veterinary Clinic owner and doctor Linda Kauffmann said that animals without the rabies vaccine can only visit the Veterinarian’s office to receive the vaccine. They will not be able to perform other services until the quarantine period is over.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Stone idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god of wisdom made 800 years ago is unearthed in an Indian village the night before a festival celebrating the deity's birth

A 12th-century idol representing the Hindu god Ganesh has been discovered accidentally in southeastern India. A farmer in the village of Motupalli in Prakasam District stumbled across the stone statue while tilling his land. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is presented as a portly elephant-headed figure with four arms. He is...
RELIGION
The Albany Herald

Georgians prepare for National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE – National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Saturday, outdoors adventurers can plan to attend and participate at any of the free scheduled events, encouraged by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “National Hunting...
GEORGIA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Get ready to recycle!

The days are getting shorter, and the leaves are beginning to turn. Autumn is upon us and, for a couple of years now, this time of the seasonal cycle is also the time to recycle some things. It’s time to gather up all those beer and wine bottles, and all those glass food jars that you’ve been saving up in the garage and take them down to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and give them a new life instead of filling up the local landfill. This will be the fourth glass recycling event that Ravalli County Recycling and Recycling Works MT have sponsored since they began in 2020.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Lebanon-Express

Therapy dogs bring joy to a Chilean hospital

Pepe, a Chilean "therapist" with long blonde fur, and Chimu, his feisty black-and-white female canine companion, stroll the hallways of a pediatric hospital in the capital Santiago, licking hands and offering their ears and bellies for caressing.
PETS
mcduffieprogress.com

Georgians prepare for National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE – National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Saturday, outdoors adventurers can plan to attend and participate at any of the free scheduled events, encouraged by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “National Hunting...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgians prepare for National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE – National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. This year, on Saturday, outdoors adventurers can plan to attend and participate at any of the free scheduled events, encouraged by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “National Hunting...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy