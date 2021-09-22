W. Gerald McManus II
South Williamsport -- W. Gerald McManus II, 84, of South Williamsport passed away at the Gatehouse on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Born June 25, 1937 in Altoona, he was the only son of the late William Gerald McManus and Mable (Tomlinson) McManus. Surviving is his wife of 27 years, Linda (Miller) McManus. Surviving in addition to his wife are his two children, William G.( Susan) McManus III and Michael (Brenda) Mcmanus, two stepchildren Valarie (Kevin) Loughnane, and Yvonne (Martin) O’Dea; and four grandchildren, Mitchell, Conor, Teagan and Delaney.www.northcentralpa.com
