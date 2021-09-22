What women see when they look at Gabby Petito
On Sunday, human remains consistent with the description of Gabby Petito, the "van life" blogger who disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and whose fate has stirred a growing digital frenzy, were found in Wyoming. On Tuesday, a tweet from the FBI Denver field office confirmed the remains found were those of Petito, who was reported missing on September 11, and said "the initial determination for the manner of death is homicide."www.kitv.com
Comments / 0