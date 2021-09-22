CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What women see when they look at Gabby Petito

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, human remains consistent with the description of Gabby Petito, the "van life" blogger who disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and whose fate has stirred a growing digital frenzy, were found in Wyoming. On Tuesday, a tweet from the FBI Denver field office confirmed the remains found were those of Petito, who was reported missing on September 11, and said "the initial determination for the manner of death is homicide."

The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Gabby Petito joins other missing women whose partners were investigated

The shocking disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, who was named as a person of interest Wednesday and so far has refused to cooperate with investigators, strikes an eerie resemblance to the early stages of other missing women cases over the years whose significant others were eventually implicated or ultimately charged with their murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

What We Know About The Mysterious Disappearance Of Gabby Petito

Law enforcement and family members of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old lifestyle influencer who was reported missing last week under mysterious circumstances, are asking the public and pleading with her boyfriend to help track her down. Petito’s parents say they last heard from their daughter, who lives in Florida, in late...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Herald Tribune

What we know about 'Gabby' Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie

A North Port woman has been missing since Saturday, and agencies from several states and the FBI are searching for Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito. Petito set out on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, who travelled back to North Port in their van 10 days before her family reported her missing and who refuses to cooperate with law enforcement, according to authorities.
NORTH PORT, FL
Sand Hills Express

Sheriff finds “no link” between Gabby Petito case and deaths of 2 women

Officials have found no link between the case of a missing 22-year-old from New York and the unsolved murders of two women, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Police were investigating a potential link between the two after Gabby Petito disappeared in Moab, Utah, near where Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 28, were found dead in August.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBW-TV

Search for Gabby Petito: Cops looking for Laundrie in Florida nature reserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police in Florida searched a vast wildlife reserve near the Gulf Coast for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Dozens of North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies on Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

TIMELINE | The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito: What we know

NORTH PORT, Fla. — UPDATE: The FBI announced Sunday, Sept. 19, that a body had been found matching the description of Gabby Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the coroner's office confirmed the body was hers and ruled the death a homicide. Click here for the latest updates. This summer, 22-year-old...
NORTH PORT, FL
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES

