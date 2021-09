MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Nicholas will likely make landfall along the central Texas coast overnight as a strong tropical storm, or possibly a minimal hurricane. The largest impact of storm surge and tropical storm force winds will be at the central and upper Texas coasts. Some of the highest rain amounts of over a foot are likely there, while rain amounts of 6 to 12 inches will be likely several counties inland, all the way into southwestern Louisiana.

