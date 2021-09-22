CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SOFI Stock Price Prediction: Why Analyst Sees 65% Upside Potential for SoFi Technologies

By William White
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is on the rise Wednesday following new analyst coverage of the shares. Jefferies analyst John Hecht initiated coverage of SOFI stock with a buy rating. That matches the current analyst consensus, which comes from four buy ratings and one hold rating. To go along with the...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

Carnival Stock Still Isn’t a Buy Despite the Company’s Improved Outlook

The outlook of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is improving as fear of the coronavirus falls and as the end of the pandemic appears to come into sight. Given the continued elevated risk posed by Carnival’s shares, along with the cruise line’s high debt load, I still recommend avoiding the stock for now.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Clover Health Stock Isn’t the Insurance-Disrupting Play You Might Have Thought

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been one of the year’s most disappointing meme stocks. Reddit and other social media communities have tried to turn CLOV stock into the next GameStop (NYSE:GME). However, it simply hasn’t happened. CLOV stock did spike up to the mid-$20s at one point, but that rally quickly...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Vinco Stock Will Keep Crashing Now That the Meme Stock Party Is Over

The recent gyrations of Vinco (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock show that meme-stock investors still had some power left at the beginning of September. But unfortunately for the owners of BBIG stock, that power appears to be quite limited and may have since largely ended. Meanwhile, Vinco seems to be extremely overvalued, while...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Sofi Technologies#Toast#Tost#Vinco Ventures#Bbig
InvestorPlace

IronNet Stock Took a Beating, But Buy It If It Drops Just a Little More

Cautious investors know how to set their buy-up price targets, and then just wait patiently. This strategy could prove to be successful with IronNet (NYSE:IRNT), especially since IRNT stock recently surged hundreds of percentage points. It’s amazing to consider that just a couple of months ago, IronNet wasn’t a hot...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Tesla Stock Looks as If It Is Gearing Up for Its Next Big Breakout

Having outperformed the market during a volatile September, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock looks poised to break out again. Year-to-date, TSLA stock is up 6% at $774. This follows a 900% gain last year. Tesla’s share price is currently below its 52-week high of $900 and has gained 6% over the past...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks To Buy That Could Be Reddit Investors’ Next Short Squeeze

The short-squeeze trade has really taken off this year. GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) were some of the earliest stocks to benefit from these squeeze trades, but penny stocks weren’t far behind. GameStop and AMC took short-sellers to the cleaners. These names, particularly GME stock, were circulating all over...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Vinco Ventures Stock Has an Uphill Battle, But You Shouldn’t Write It Off Just Yet

On the surface, Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock looks like an “avoid at any cost” type situation. Not only because it’s a meme stock that has seen a dramatic surge in price thanks to its short-squeeze status, and not because of the hype surrounding its latest wheeling-and-dealing. Despite a recent investor...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
InvestorPlace

This Is the Worst Thing You Can Do in the Stock Market

There are a lot of bad things you can do in the stock market. Freaking out during a sell-off. Getting too greedy during a rally. Buying a penny stock without limit orders. Forgetting to set a stop-loss on a volatile stock. All bad things. But the single worst mistake you...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Greenidge Generation Stock Is Trendy, Expensive and Likely Headed Lower Soon

I must admit that Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is attractive in that the company has a unique idea. It wraps up all the hottest trends – ESG investing, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining, green energy – in one neat little package with a $280 million market cap. This ticks all the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Morgan Stanley Slashes Price Target For Amazon, Sees 19.7% Upside - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak has lowered the price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to $4,100 from $4,300, implying a 19.69% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. Nowak's analysis of Amazon's 700,000 person U.S. logistics workforce and rising wages "revealed more profit pressure ahead." He lowered his 2021 and 2022 EBIT estimates...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Metals Company Stock Is a Long Shot Play on EV Battery Components

InvestorPlace has brought you many different ways to potentially capitalize on the revolution in vehicle electrification. Today, you can add deep-sea mining business The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) stock to that list. That said, you’ll definitely want to be aware of the risks associated with TMC stock. For one thing, the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
Business Insider

Analysts See Up To 71% Upside In DoubleDown Interactive - Read Why

Two analysts initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). B. Riley analyst David Bain initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $30 price target, implying a 71.14% upside. The shares do not yet reflect DoubleDown's "highly predictable and consistently growing" revenue and free cash flow, anchored by its "unique content, best-in-class...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Fisker Sets High Targets, But Investors Should Exercise Patience

With nations committing to a greener, healthier tomorrow, there is a surge in the number of electric vehicle manufacturers in the world. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is making a lot of noise in the market and maybe for the right reasons. A lot of people believe that Fisker could give stiff...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy