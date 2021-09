MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former Hennepin County probation officer has been found guilty for her role in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent. Jurors in Hennepin County on Monday found 29-year-old Elsa Segura guilty of luring Monique Baugh to a bogus home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019 and aiding in the kidnapping and murder of the victim who was found fatally shot in a Minneapolis alley.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO