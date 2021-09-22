CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

Highland Board of Supervisors September Work Session

By Bonnie Ralston
alleghenymountainradio.org
 5 days ago

The Highland County Board of Supervisors held it’s monthly work session on September 15. The Board voted to participate in a grant application to the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. The Bath-Highland Network Authority is partnering with MGW Networks to provide universal broadband coverage in Bath and Highland Counties. The projected cost of the project is $10,990,000, with the matching amount of $3,113,200. Highland County’s share of the match would be $300,000. If the grant is approved, the Board approved using money from the American Recovery Funds program to pay the match.

www.alleghenymountainradio.org

