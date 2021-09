Denton police say one man has died following a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex at 1910 N. Ruddell St., with the suspect not yet apprehended. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there was a large police presence at the apartments Sunday night as officers investigated the incident. She said it wasn’t yet known how or when the shooting was initially reported but that officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An attempt was made to transport him to a local hospital, she said, but he was pronounced deceased at some point.

DENTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO