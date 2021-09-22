Fitch Upgrades Westchester County's Financial Outlook to Stable - Westchester's Financial Ratings Released

Westchester County has been notified by Fitch Ratings that the County’s financial outlook has been revised to stable, with the County’s ODR & GO Bonds rated at AA+. The AA+ IDR and GO ratings reflect the County’s strong underlying revenue growth, and significant ability to implement policy decisions that would close budget gaps, raise revenues, reduce spending and maintain a very high financial resilience. The revision of the outlook to Stable reflects Fitch’s expectations that the County will maintain its improved financial resilience over time, based on recent financial actions that have significantly bolstered general fund reserves.