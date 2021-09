Here in Dubuque, I consider us to be incredibly fortunate. We live in such a gorgeous city! The hills and valleys leave an amazing view from almost every direction and I'm a little obsessed with the architecture of some of our older historic buildings. Not to mention that we are nestled up right alongside the beautiful Mississippi River! To add to the beauty are the amazing art murals that have popped up all over downtown. Now, these murals aren't exactly new, but I wanted to talk about them a bit anyway because I am so fond of them.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO