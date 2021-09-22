CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omega-3 Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

By nikhil.morankar
 6 days ago

The Global Omega-3 Market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. The Omega-3 market is fueled by the rising awareness for food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and demand for the overall organic supplements & functional foods are expected to create enforcements in the market.

