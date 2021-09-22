Crypto faces existential threat as crackdown gathers steam

Global stocks inched lower on Friday after China Evergrand missed an $83.5 million bond payment. According to Reuters, the company’s bondholders did not receive any payments from the company. Therefore, there are concerns over whether the company can continue and the implications of its collapse. It still has about 30 days before any failure to pay the funds are declared a default. In Asia, its stock collapsed by more than 10%. In Europe, the DAX index declined by 0.80% while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 declined by 0.35% and 1%, respectively. Elsewhere, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices declined by 0.28% and 0.40%, respectively.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO