Crypto faces existential threat as crackdown gathers steam

By Joe Light, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency firms are fighting for lobbyists and fielding subpoenas in what could be an existential fight over how the multitrillion-dollar industry should be regulated. In the past month, lobbyists have been overwhelmed by firms seeking representation in Washington, as regulators threaten the cryptocurrency companies with lawsuits or cease-and-desist orders. Current and former enforcers say those warnings are likely just the beginning.

The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

China Renews Its Tough Stance on Cryptos by Launching a Renewed Crackdown

The Chinese government has bolstered its tough stance against the cryptocurrency industry on Friday by issuing a list of crypto-related forbidden activities. According to the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), all companies offering token issuance, trading, derivatives, and order matching for digital assets are prohibited. The central bank argued that...
ECONOMY
Reason.com

China Expands Crypto Crackdown, Targeting Mining and Overseas Platforms

In regulatory action announced on September 15 but just today posted to the People's Bank of China's website, the Chinese government will be further cracking down on cryptocurrency transactions made via foreign exchanges, as well as mining. Though these actions were teased by Vice Premier Liu He in May, and domestic trading was banned back in 2017, the new notice clarifies the government's priorities while keeping the punishment for violating the law totally opaque.
ECONOMY

