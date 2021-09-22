Buckhead, Dunwoody restaurants concoct special cocktail to raise money for Susan G. Komen
Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody and New York Prime in Buckhead are mixing a special fundraising cocktail in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime are both part of Atlanta-based CentraArchy Restaurants’ 11th annual “Pink Kiss for the Cure” campaign throughout October. All 14 restaurants across the Southeast are offering their limited edition Pink Kiss martini with 50% of the sales going directly to breast cancer research and care.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0