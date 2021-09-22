Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas animal oil is that the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal & fish oil are majorly utilized as an additive within the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and animal oil are employed as high protein ingredients within the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly utilized in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds.clarkcountyblog.com
Comments / 0