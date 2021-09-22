Firefighters take part in storytime
The Plain City Public Library is currently hosting a “Community Helpers” storytime series. The most recent event featured the Pleasant Valley Fire District. Along with reading a couple stories, firefighters brought firetrucks and taught children what to do when there is a fire. They also showed off their personal gear and taught the youngsters not to be afraid of a firefighter who is suited up. The next event will feature Mayor Jody Carney at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. (Photos submitted)www.marysvillejt.com
