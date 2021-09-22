Homecoming courts named

The 2021 Marysville High School and Marysville Early College High School Homecoming queens and kings will be crowned prior to Friday night’s game against Hilliard Darby. The Marysville Homecoming parade and pep rally planned for tonight have been moved to Thursday because of today’s heavy rain. The parade will start at 6 p.m. in the area of the First United Methodist Church and travel on Sixth Street to Main. It will head north on Main Street until turning onto Elwood Avenue and eventually end at the Union County Fairgrounds. Check out the Marysville Journal-Tribune podcast, available on popular streaming platforms, for a discussion of Friday’s big game against the Panthers. The candidates for each school are pictured below.