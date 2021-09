LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Whether she’s playing the delightfully mean friend on Sister, Sister, the rowdy ex-girlfriend on Save The Last Dance, or the controversial bisexual girl in town on Pretty Little Liars, Bianca Lawson has always served us peak “cool Black girl.” After so many years of bringing high schoolers to life on our TV screens, many of us perceive her as our eternal teenager. But her most recent role on Queen Sugar as Darla Sutton shows Lawson in the full bloom of womanhood and all the complexities and experiences that come with that journey. She has tugged at our heart strings for six seasons in a role that has quickly become one of her most beloved and treasured characters to date.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO