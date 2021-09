CASPER, Wyo. — The official Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour is coming to Casper. They have the biggest, maddest, and wildest monster truck event you will ever witness. The shows are on September 24 at 7:00 p.m., September 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and September 26 at 2:00 p.m. While you might have seen monster trucks at the Ford Wyoming Center or the Fair Grounds, you have never seen them at the Casper Speedway. This will be the first time for a huge event like this.

