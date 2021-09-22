CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland County, MI

Midland County man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

By Sarah Wright
Morning Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Midland County man feels “blessed and fortunate” after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game. Troy Moulton, of Sanford, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 20-31-38-40-49 PB: 21 – in the Sept. 11 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Ellis Party Store, located at 278 West Saginaw Road in Midland.

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland County, MI
Lifestyle
County
Midland County, MI
City
Sanford, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
NBC News

German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats

BERLIN— Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power. An exit poll for ARD public television put voters' support at 25 percent each...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#The Michigan Lottery#Pb#Powerplay#Ellis Party Store#Michiganlottery Com
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
CNN

North Korea says hope is alive for peace summit with South Korea

North Korea is willing to consider another summit with South Korea if mutual respect between the neighbors can be assured, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North's leader Kim Jong Un. South Korea welcomed the prospect on Sunday, with the Unification...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy