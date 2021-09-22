Midland County man wins $100,000 Powerball prize
A Midland County man feels “blessed and fortunate” after winning $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game. Troy Moulton, of Sanford, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 20-31-38-40-49 PB: 21 – in the Sept. 11 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Ellis Party Store, located at 278 West Saginaw Road in Midland.www.themorningsun.com
Comments / 0