Letters to the Editor

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent the following letter to the Queens Gazette:. This past week has been a very difficult one for our community. The torrential downpours from Ida devastated family homes and we lost over a dozen people in the floods in our district alone. The vast majority of these tragedies were connected to safety hazards in off-the-books basement dwellings that people have been forced to turn to as a result of the city’s cost of living and housing crisis.