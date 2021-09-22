U of I Extension Lunch and Learn series offering free classes

September 22, 2021 – Remember hearing the hiss of the traditional pressure cooker and being told not to get near it because it might explode? The electric pressure cookers that flooded the market a few years ago trigger those same feelings of anxiety for some. University of Illinois Extension serving DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt counties hopes to alleviate safety concerns and provide useful tips and tricks in a Lunch and Learn series focusing on electric pressure cookers.