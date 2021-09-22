CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Football legend Pele works out in Sao Paulo hospital after latest health scare

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian football legend Pele publishes a video on Instagram where he is seen working out in a hospital in Sao Paulo. The star had undergone surgery earlier in the month to remove a suspected colon tumor and was transferred back to an intensive care unit after suffering breathing difficulties. “By cycling like this, I’ll be back at Santos (football club) soon, don’t you think?” he wrote in the social media post.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Pele: Brazil legend readmitted to intensive care after surgery, but 'doing well'

Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sao Paulo, with his daughter insisting he is "recovering well". The 80-year Brazilian football legend had left the Albert Einstein hospital on Tuesday following successful surgery to remove a tumour in his colon earlier in September. Despite concerns over...
WORLD
Reuters

Pele recovering well in Brazil hospital, says daughter

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil soccer legend Pele is "recovering well" after colon surgery, his daughter said on Friday, addressing concerns about his health following newspaper reports he had been readmitted to an intensive care unit. "He is recovering well and within normal range. I promise!" Pele's daughter...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
BBC

Pele: Brazilian football legend to be moved out of intensive care

Brazilian legend Pele is to be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two after having surgery to remove a tumour from his colon. The 80-year-old is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento said her father was "doing well"...
SPORTS
Reuters

Pele continues recovery, undergoes physiotherapy in hospital

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Soccer legend Pele continues to recover from colon surgery, with his family posting a video of the 80-year-old Brazilian smiling while undergoing physiotherapy in his Sao Paulo hospital room. The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player had a tumor removed on Sept....
SOCCER
ntvhoustonnews.com

Pele transferred out of intensive care, says hospital

Pele has been moved out of intensive care and into a general room after the Brazilian soccer great underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his right colon, Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said on Tuesday (September 14). The hospital added in the statement that the 80-year-old is in good...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sao Paulo#Sarah Williams#Brazilian
The Independent

Brazil legend Pele re-enters intensive care unit at hospital, say reports

Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday, in an apparent deterioration of his health after he left the unit earlier this week. The hospital said it had no new information. ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old,...
talesbuzz.com

Sha’carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pele Will Be Moved Out of ICU After Surgery to Remove Tumor from Colon

Footballing legend Pele will be removed from intensive care this week after undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor from his colon, per Reuters (h/t ESPN). "He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!)," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home."
SOCCER
The Independent

Cheryl says she is not ‘emotionally, mentally or physically’ able to perform following Sarah Harding’s death

Cheryl has pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.Harding died earlier this month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, had been due to perform at Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday (25 September).However, event organisers announced on Friday (24 September)...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Pittsburgh

‘I Owe Him Everything’; Zlatan Ibrahimovic Pays Tribute Following The Passing Of Dr. Freddie Fu

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the news of the death of renowned orthopedic surgeon Freddie Fu made its way around the world, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among those to pay tribute to the late doctor. In a post shared on Instagram, Ibrahimovic said that Freddie Fu gave him a second chance in his career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) Ibrahimovic added that he’s still on top because of him, and that he owes him everything. Dr. Fu passed away on Friday at the age of 70. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Dani Alves 'leaves Sao Paulo two years after joining amid pay dispute... with full-back claiming he is owed £2.6MILLION after not being paid in full each season'

Dani Alves has left Sao Paulo after two years at the club amid a pay dispute with the Brazilian side, according to reports. The 38-year-old joined his boyhood club on a free transfer in August 2019 and became the best-paid footballer in South America after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy