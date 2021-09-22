Football legend Pele works out in Sao Paulo hospital after latest health scare
Brazilian football legend Pele publishes a video on Instagram where he is seen working out in a hospital in Sao Paulo. The star had undergone surgery earlier in the month to remove a suspected colon tumor and was transferred back to an intensive care unit after suffering breathing difficulties. “By cycling like this, I’ll be back at Santos (football club) soon, don’t you think?” he wrote in the social media post.talesbuzz.com
