Football legend Pele works out in Sao Paulo hospital after latest health scare

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the news of the death of renowned orthopedic surgeon Freddie Fu made its way around the world, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among those to pay tribute to the late doctor. In a post shared on Instagram, Ibrahimovic said that Freddie Fu gave him a second chance in his career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) Ibrahimovic added that he’s still on top because of him, and that he owes him everything. Dr. Fu passed away on Friday at the age of 70.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO