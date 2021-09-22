Dromm Co-Names Street In Elmhurst After Polish War Heroes
On September 18th, New York City Council Member Daniel Dromm, in partnership with Elmhurst History & Cemeteries Preservation Society, celebrated the Street co-naming of 43rd Avenue and Judge Street as Janta-Polczynska Polish Heroes Way. This co-naming highlights the historic home and contributions of local Polish war heroes Walentyna Janta-Polczynska and her husband Aleksander Janta-Polczynski. The Elmhurst community has been actively petitioning the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission to landmark their home as a historic cultural site since 2020.www.qgazette.com
