CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Dromm Co-Names Street In Elmhurst After Polish War Heroes

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 18th, New York City Council Member Daniel Dromm, in partnership with Elmhurst History & Cemeteries Preservation Society, celebrated the Street co-naming of 43rd Avenue and Judge Street as Janta-Polczynska Polish Heroes Way. This co-naming highlights the historic home and contributions of local Polish war heroes Walentyna Janta-Polczynska and her husband Aleksander Janta-Polczynski. The Elmhurst community has been actively petitioning the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission to landmark their home as a historic cultural site since 2020.

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Poland, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CNN

It's a crucial week for Biden's agenda and Congress

Biden's schedule is open this week. Here's why that's intentional. From CNN's Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak. President Biden's schedule on Monday — and throughout the week — is mostly wide open. That's intentional. White House meetings with lawmakers are possible. Calls are a certainty. A trip to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Karski
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy