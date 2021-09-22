Lufkin Business Amasses over 7 Million Tik Tok Views with ‘Satisfying’ Video

Does Kylie Jenner have a secret TikTok account that she uses to poke fun at herself? Meh, not likely... but regardless, the internet can't get enough of the theory!. TikTok user @stormiibabii has almost 500,000 followers and over 10 million likes thanks to their genius, uncanny vocal impressions of the reality star and her 3-year-old daughter Stormi. The account features photos of Jenner as the person behind the account mouths along via a green screen effect placed over Jenner's lips, making it seem like Jenner is the one doing the talking.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO