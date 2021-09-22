CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Maloney's 'Fashion With A Purpose' Statement At The Met

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 13, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12), sponsor of H.J. Res. 28, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), made a “Fashion With a Purpose” statement for the certification of the ERA at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit. The historic theme of the dress – featuring the original suffragist colors of purple, white, and gold; a cape embroidered with “Equal Rights for Women”; and white “ERA” letters down the front of the dress – gave a nod to the theme of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

