Maloney’s ‘Fashion With A Purpose’ Statement At The Met
On Sept. 13, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12), sponsor of H.J. Res. 28, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), made a “Fashion With a Purpose” statement for the certification of the ERA at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibit. The historic theme of the dress – featuring the original suffragist colors of purple, white, and gold; a cape embroidered with “Equal Rights for Women”; and white “ERA” letters down the front of the dress – gave a nod to the theme of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”www.qgazette.com
