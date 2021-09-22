CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best NFT Art and Games Marketplaces September 2021

By Jimmy Aki
insidebitcoins.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFTs are an interesting piece of the crypto industry. Today, some of the best NFT art and games marketplaces process millions in transactions and facilitate the trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) globally. In 2021 H1 alone, trading volumes for NFTs surpassed $2 billion. People have made millions from selling these tokens, and they’ve also been incorporated into several gaming platforms. Essentially, art and gaming are two of the most extensive uses of NFTs today.

