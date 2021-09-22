American LGBTQ+ Museum Groundbreaking

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer posed for a photo with tennis icon Billie Jean King at the groundbreaking for the American LGBTQ+ Museum. “September 14th was a momentous day in New York City as I joined the Mayor, my fellow colleagues and tennis legend Billie Jean King for the groundbreaking of the American LGBTQ+ Museum,” said Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. “The museum will be part of a 70,000-square-foot expansion of the New-York Historical Society and carry the distinction of being the United States’ first museum dedicated to LGBTQ+ history and culture. The American LGBTQ+ Museum is slated to open in 2024 and will occupy the expanded building’s fourth floor.”