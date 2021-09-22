CB1 Meets
Resuming regularly scheduled meetings for the first time since June, Community Board 1 met on September 21, once again remotely via Zoom due to the recent COVID-19 variant. On September 2, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation extending virtual access to public meetings through January 15, 2022, allowing New Yorkers to virtually participate in local government meetings under the State’s Open Meetings Law which requires that local and government meetings be held in person.www.qgazette.com
