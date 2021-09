Believe it or not, I took my very first trip to the Waldport Farmers Market this past Wednesday, a farmers market that is located less than five minutes from my house and runs every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and somehow, after almost two years of living right down the road, I’ve never stopped in. Such a shame that I’ve been missing so many incredible local goods all of this time, because my little hometown farmers market has it going on!

WALDPORT, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO