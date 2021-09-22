CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harbor Springs, MI

Author’s fast paced debut novel explores success, envy and anonymity

By Harbor Light News Staff
harborlightnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandra Andrews is the author of Who Is Maud Dixon? a fast paced debut novel that explores the idea of success, envy, and the danger of keeping one’s anonymity as an author. Andrews has worked as a journalist, editor and copywriter in New York and Paris. Publishers Weekly named her a “Writer to Watch” in 2021. Andrews will be a presenter at this year’s Harbor Springs Festival of the Book this weekend, September 24-25.

www.harborlightnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Daily

Author Colleen Hoover's word-of-mouth success

NEW YORK (AP) — Colleen Hoover's years as a published — and self-published — novelist have been one long, pleasant surprise. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Jai Chakrabarti Launches His Debut Novel

Founded in October 2009 by Rebecca Fitting and Jessica Stockton Bagnulo, Greenlight Bookstore is an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. Combining the best traditions of the neighborhood bookstore with carefully curated, community-minded events, Greenlight has earned a reputation as a literary destination. Greenlight has continued to serve its community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a diverse array of virtual events, and has been inspired by the movements for racial justice across the country to engage in the work of becoming a more anti-racist company. Learn more at greenlightbookstore.com or check them out @greenlightbklyn.
daytonatimes.com

Novel transforms petty heist into exploration of race and class

Colson Whitehead is perhaps our most protean novelist, shape-shifting with each book, a jack of all trades and master of all. His enthralling, cinematic new work, “Harlem Shuffle,” capers away from the weightiness of “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” both winners of the Pulitzer Prize; here he tweaks a simple heist story to limn enduring conflicts of race and class.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sevendaysvt

Author S. Lee Manning Combines Passion for Laughter and Espionage at a Novel Event

What does a spy thriller about a Russian Jewish espionage agent have to do with standup comedy? Not much, unless you're talking with S. Lee Manning. The author of Trojan Horse and its forthcoming sequel, Nerve Attack, has led a life full of her own sort of intrigue. During her career as an attorney, Manning was instrumental in helping abolish the death penalty in New Jersey. At age 68, she decided to become a full-time novelist. Her first novel about spy Kolya Petrov was praised by Kirkus and short-listed for an award from thriller conference Killer Nashville. Adding another feather to her cap, Elmore resident Manning took up writing and performing standup comedy in 2019, after attending classes at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Harbor Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Harbor Springs, MI
Entertainment
City
Paris Township, MI
harborlightnews.com

Author brings humor balanced with gravitas to novel exploring love and friendship at a ‘divorce ranch’

In anticipation of this weekend’s Harbor Springs Festival of the Book, we have been sharing author interviews with some of the presenters leading up to the event.To read any interviews you may have missed in earlier issues, go to harborlightnews.com. Search under Emily Meier’s byline. For more information on the Festival, www.hsfotb.org.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City author debuts coming-of-age novel ‘The Leopard Behind The Moon’ on Sept. 21

Mayonn Paasewe-Valchev is releasing her children’s novel, “The Leopard Behind The Moon” this week. Described as “an unforgettable coming-of-age story about friendship, family, and long-standing traditions,” the book is published by Greenwillow Books/HarperCollins and available on all the major digital publishing outlets, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Audible, Walmart, Target, Bookshop.org, Indie Bound, and BAM. The book is also available at Little Shop of Stories in Decatur, Georgia.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Garden City News

Local author pens his third novel in series

In Franklin Square resident, Rony Kessler’s latest novel, ‘The Mystery Of The Bedouin Girl,’ the main character, Rachel Glick is back again to help a friend who is in need. It is the third book in the series for the heroine, who was featured in Kessler’s earlier novels, “The Professor And The Wild Dogs” and “The Mysterious Animal Soup: And Rachel’s Gifts.”
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Life, love, loss and the power of imagination: Ruth Ozeki’s new novel explores broad themes with humor and empathy

Ruth Ozeki’s novels have always been about more than plot and character development. From the dangers of industrial agriculture and meat production, to the independence of women, to the nature of time, Ozeki has used books such as “My Year of Meats” and “A Tale for the Time Being” as broad canvasses to examine a range of ideas.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Spark
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Rachel Cusk
Person
Ian Mcewan
thedailytexan.com

Ali Hazelwood’s debut novel, ‘The Love Hypothesis’, brings easy reading, and fun characters

A fake dating trope never ends with both characters in love with each other. Right?. Published on Sept. 14, “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood brings a fresh spin to the generic fake dating arc. Set in a science lab at Stanford University, the plot follows pumpkin spice-loving third-year graduate student Olive Smith. After kissing the first man she sees to cover up a lie, Smith pulls away to find Adam Carlsen, the terrifying professor known for making his students cry, surprised at her actions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Review: 'Echoes of the Dead' is a fast-paced thriller

“Echoes of the Dead,” by Spencer Kope (Minotaur) When four wealthy men, one of them a congressman, disappear on their annual fishing trip to the Upper Kern River near Bakersfield California Magnus “Steps” Craig of the F.B.I. Special Tracking Unit senses real trouble.The four know the river too well to have gotten lost. Even if they had, climbing one of the barren hills for a look around would orient them, and following the river downstream would lead them back to town. In “Echoes of the Dead,” the fourth novel in Spencer Kope’s Special Tracking Unit series, Steps’ fears...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Union

Novel set in 1960s is author's opening for dialogue about race

Neil J. Smith wanted to write a book set in the 1960s. He spent the era becoming an All-Army champion boxer, being active in the Black Panther Party and organizing civil rights protests with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. “It was an extraordinary decade, and I was compelled to use...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wpde.com

Local author describes debut romance novel as 'love letter' to Surfside Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — You can be the first to grab a local author's debut novel this weekend, which will be a familiar read to those who live along the Grand Strand. Kelly Capriotti Burton's romance novel "The Tentative Knock" goes on sale Tuesday, Sep. 21, but you can get a copy at the book's launch celebration at Black Dog Running Company in The Market Common this Sunday, Sep. 19.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacing#Debut Novel#Bestselling Books#Publishers Weekly#Post#Harper S Magazine
TheWrap

‘Fight Club’ Author Chuck Palahniuk on Why He’s Publishing New Novel Via Substack

Best-selling author Chuck Palahniuk is joining Substack, he announced Monday, and will be releasing his new novel, “Greener Pastures,” in installments on the platform. The serialized fiction novel will be part of a broader output called “Plot Spoiler,” making him the latest media and literary figure to join the burgeoning newsletter subscription service.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Lùchen’s Debut Collection Is an Exploration of Craft and Possibility

“There’s a change in pace of fantasy and taste.”. The opening line of Billy Idol’s 1983 hit “Flesh for Fantasy”—and its title—serve as a neat, if broad, summation of what New York fashion looks like right now. Just as Fashion Week was marked by a return to form, so designers brought attention back to the body. As insubstantial or skimpy as many of the revealing designs are, this sex craze in fashion is solid in its literalness.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

‘Ella Minnow Pea’: Heather Hemmens To Helm Adaptation Of Mark Dunn’s YA Novel In Feature Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico) is set to make her feature directorial debut with Ella Minnow Pea, a YA film based on the novel by Mark Dunn, for Gold Leaf Films. Published in the U.S. in 2002 via MacAdam/Cage, the book centers on Ella, a young woman living happily on the island-nation of Nollop—many miles off the coast of South Carolina—until she’s forced to save her friends, family, and fellow citizens from the encroaching totalitarianism of the island’s Council. Tom Morash penned the script, and Hemmens will produce alongside Megan Jordan (Black Monday) and M. Elizabeth Hughes (Short Term 12). Hemmens is an actress, director and producer who recently helmed an episode of Roswell, New Mexico, The CW series in which she also stars. She was accepted to the DGA Episodic Director’s Program after helming the festival shorts Designated and Perils of an Active Mind. On Roswell, from Warner Bros. and Amblin Television, Hemmens plays the series regular role of Maria Deluca. Other recent credits on the acting side include Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, in which she stars opposite Jamie Foxx, and a recurring role on Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone. Hemmens is represented by Brave Artists Management.
ROSWELL, NM
Door County Pulse

Algoma Author Publishes Second Novel

Algoma author Bret Kissinger has blended his loves of history and writing to create his second novel, Gone the Way of the Dodo Bird. It’s Chicago, 1926. Prohibition is in full effect, leaving the Windy City under the rule of the warring Irish North Side and Italian South Side, and Johnny De Luca is a soldier in the Beer Wars. Once he meets the charismatic Paris Dawson, he must confront the tormenting questions, harrowing answers and defining memories that he has spent his life suppressing.
ALGOMA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Emma Watson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Despite the glowing tributes being paid to the actress online, many of which read like an obituary for a career that had been brought to a close far too soon, Emma Watson didn’t retire from acting. Obviously, rumors spread like wildfire on the internet so the tears were already flowing before her agent, and then the Harry Potter veteran herself, put paid to the speculation.
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy